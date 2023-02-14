Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $3.87 Million Stock Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,060 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,227 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synaptics by 104.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 17,135 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 32.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter valued at about $999,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Synaptics

In other news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $3,552,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 328,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,379,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 11,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total value of $1,216,502.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,048.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $3,552,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 328,160 shares in the company, valued at $32,379,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,366 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,082 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $125.43 on Tuesday. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $81.13 and a fifty-two week high of $239.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.42. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Synaptics from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.18.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

