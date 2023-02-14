Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $4.05 Million Stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,679 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Grocery Outlet

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $60,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Grocery Outlet Trading Up 2.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of GO opened at $29.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of -0.05. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

GO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.