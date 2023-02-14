Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $4.23 Million Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 120,112 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.09% of First American Financial worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 105,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,221 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First American Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 29,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,516,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,021,000 after buying an additional 73,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the third quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FAF shares. Barclays increased their target price on First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

First American Financial Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:FAF opened at $61.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.24. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.60.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.10). First American Financial had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.60%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

