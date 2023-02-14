Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $3.94 Million in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 213,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 44.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $371,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 406,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 21,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,369,000 after acquiring an additional 369,401 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.87.

Insider Transactions at Brixmor Property Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $344,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,552.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BRX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.42.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

