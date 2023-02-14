Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Lear were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lear by 44.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Lear by 28.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Lear by 35.6% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Lear by 25.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Lear during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $140.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.92 and a 200 day moving average of $135.84. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $114.67 and a 52 week high of $176.80.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

LEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lear from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Lear in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.62.

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total transaction of $783,657.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,856.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,142 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total value of $783,657.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 500 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total value of $69,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,012.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

