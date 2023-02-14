Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 159,988 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 422.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 197,896 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,988 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in TELUS were worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in TELUS by 106.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TU. Desjardins cut their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

TU stock opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.23. The company has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.67%.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

