Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 5,061 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 22.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,594,000 after buying an additional 113,259 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $148.39 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $158.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.43.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

UHS has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $129.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Bank of America upgraded Universal Health Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.80.

Universal Health Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.