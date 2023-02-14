Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 60,245 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,245 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 82.9% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 17,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SpartanNash by 18.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in SpartanNash by 2.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 267,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,778,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in SpartanNash in the third quarter worth about $1,480,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in SpartanNash by 217.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 39,395 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $31.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.75. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.76.

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPTN. Northcoast Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

SpartanNash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.