Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases Shares of 51,794 Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 51,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LW. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 14.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $667,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of LW stock opened at $99.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.56 and a 200 day moving average of $86.01. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $100.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.54. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 107.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,683,237.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 6,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $639,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,507,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,683,237.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,600. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on LW. StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.80.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

