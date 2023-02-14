Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 720,022 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,978 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 14.2% during the third quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 272,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 33,806 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $5,224,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 418,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the third quarter worth about $125,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark started coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $11.00 to $10.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from GBX 710 ($8.62) to GBX 735 ($8.92) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.31.

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.82.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

