Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 268,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374,056 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in APi Group were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in APi Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 74.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 117,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 17.4% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 883.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 20,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the third quarter worth about $222,000. 72.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APG stock opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average is $17.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.60. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $22.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of APi Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of APi Group to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of APi Group from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

