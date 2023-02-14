Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 185,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,798 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at $447,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 233.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 71,708 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 47.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DBX. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $3,682,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,997,672.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $3,682,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,997,672.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $236,804.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 286,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,430,763.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 571,667 shares of company stock worth $13,011,891 over the last ninety days. 25.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DBX opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.38. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

