Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Stake in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 179,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,974 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in DLocal were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DLocal in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in DLocal during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd purchased a new stake in DLocal during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in DLocal in the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. 47.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DLocal from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. New Street Research cut DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on DLocal from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of DLocal from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

DLocal Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DLO opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. DLocal Limited has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $35.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.10.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $111.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.65 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 29.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that DLocal Limited will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DLocal

(Get Rating)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

