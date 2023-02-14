Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 155,146 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155,146 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.9% in the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO stock opened at $71.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of -12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.72 and a 200-day moving average of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $74.63.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently -28.67%.

In other news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,400,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,949,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 328,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,027,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,400,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,949,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.91.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.