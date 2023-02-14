Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 16,868 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,868 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Diodes were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 83.6% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 671,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,597,000 after acquiring an additional 305,781 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 278,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 19.1% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in Diodes by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 44,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 133.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

Diodes Trading Up 1.9 %

DIOD opened at $95.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.52 and a 12 month high of $96.65.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. Diodes had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $496.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Diodes

In other news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $295,014.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,937.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $295,014.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,937.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.72, for a total value of $35,613.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,267.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,416 shares of company stock valued at $7,526,661 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Diodes

(Get Rating)

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.