Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 170,815,053 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 170,815,053 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,502,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,272,322,000 after purchasing an additional 151,212 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,781,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,496,000 after buying an additional 55,490 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,562,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,473,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,526,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,460,000 after buying an additional 224,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,250,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,662,000 after acquiring an additional 66,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $106,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,250,121.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total transaction of $5,669,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $106,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,424 shares in the company, valued at $34,250,121.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,880 shares of company stock valued at $9,987,833 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BMRN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.83.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $109.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.55 and a beta of 0.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $117.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

