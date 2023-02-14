Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 2,052 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 293,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PK. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 143.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 851.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,821.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insider Transactions at Park Hotels & Resorts

In other news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,543.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.21.

PK stock opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.09. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.58.

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 344.83%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.