Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 44,680 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 159,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,680 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GRBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 213.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 31,184 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the first quarter worth about $889,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 57.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.59. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $34.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Green Brick Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $26.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

