Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 60,584 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,164 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 60,584 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LPX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,720 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

LPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $67.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $78.09. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.62.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $224,259.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

