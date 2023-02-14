Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 63,363 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,363 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Henry Schein by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $88.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $92.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.40 and a 200-day moving average of $76.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

HSIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,616,306.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Henry Schein news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,238,018.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,951,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,397 shares of company stock worth $6,190,246 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

