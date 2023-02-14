Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 6,761,855 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 99.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,761,855 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,893,000 after purchasing an additional 263,838 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Trade Desk by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,094,978,000 after buying an additional 5,052,749 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,797,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,165,000 after buying an additional 1,521,990 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,090,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,462,000 after buying an additional 73,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,953,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $48.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.50 and a 200-day moving average of $53.68. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $86.88.

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.94.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

