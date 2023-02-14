Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 75,626,982 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75,626,982 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTSI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,762,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,460,000 after buying an additional 249,882 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 896.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 248,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,875,000 after purchasing an additional 223,530 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 612,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,221,000 after purchasing an additional 159,991 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,281,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,822,000 after purchasing an additional 84,293 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $67.73 on Tuesday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $72.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 9.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.40.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.48 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Northland Securities cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.89.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total value of $2,363,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,860,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 11,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $774,800.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,062,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,468,296.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total transaction of $2,363,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,860,458.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 383,880 shares of company stock worth $26,075,833. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

