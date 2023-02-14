Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 84,630 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,004 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 84,630 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,336,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,894,000 after purchasing an additional 36,563 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 12.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,463,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,586,000 after buying an additional 388,206 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,358,000 after acquiring an additional 217,232 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,355,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,130,000 after acquiring an additional 239,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,639,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,429,000 after acquiring an additional 61,466 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WTFC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.70.

WTFC stock opened at $93.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.59. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $76.13 and a one year high of $104.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

