Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 87,057 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,057 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $513,164,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,753,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,702 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth $124,297,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,012,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,172,000 after acquiring an additional 819,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.27.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $111.38 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $171.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

