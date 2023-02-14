Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 9,099 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,099 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in CGI were worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 185,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of CGI by 13.6% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of CGI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,963,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 247.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 11,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in CGI by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GIB opened at $93.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $93.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.98 and its 200-day moving average is $83.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CGI Profile

Several equities analysts have commented on GIB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on CGI from C$134.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

(Get Rating)

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.