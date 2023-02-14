Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes $3.37 Million Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INSP. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,087,000 after acquiring an additional 164,645 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 14,876.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 162,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,628,000 after purchasing an additional 161,110 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 293,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,664,000 after purchasing an additional 128,795 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 608.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,579,000 after purchasing an additional 87,248 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,249,000 after purchasing an additional 78,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total transaction of $6,170,896.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,443.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,059 shares of company stock worth $14,795,942. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $271.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.27 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.46 and a 200-day moving average of $218.26. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.74 and a 52 week high of $276.57.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $137.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

