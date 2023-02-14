Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 103,438 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Hess by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Hess by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Hess in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Hess by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Hess by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

HES stock opened at $147.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.24 and a 200 day moving average of $132.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $89.09 and a 52 week high of $160.52.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.85%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is 20.86%.

HES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,475,757.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,475,757.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 25,255 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $3,522,062.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,726,414.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,499 shares of company stock worth $25,907,245. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

