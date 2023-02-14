Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,679.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,307 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,896.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 28,471,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,737,521,000 after purchasing an additional 27,045,038 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,736.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,253,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,235,795,000 after purchasing an additional 21,986,989 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,872.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,758,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365,189 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,863.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,524,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,863,000 after acquiring an additional 15,682,616 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,879.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,694,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,124,431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $95.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $144.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.