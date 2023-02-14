Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,836.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 142,586 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,160.6% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 59,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 57,082 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,936.9% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 456,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,863,000 after acquiring an additional 433,794 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 35,822.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,493,000 after acquiring an additional 161,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,818.9% in the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 168,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,213,000 after acquiring an additional 159,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,898.4% in the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 31,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 29,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $95.00 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $144.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.57.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.