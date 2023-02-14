Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Lifted by Welch Capital Partners LLC NY

Welch Capital Partners LLC NY raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,867.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,689 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 5.4% of Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Athena Investment Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $95.00 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $144.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.19 and its 200-day moving average is $100.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

