Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is F M Investments LLC’s 4th Largest Position

F M Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,234.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,985 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 5.5% of F M Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen cut their target price on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.32.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $94.61 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $143.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

