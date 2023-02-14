Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,059.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Stock Up 0.0 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.32.

GOOGL stock opened at $94.61 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $143.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

