Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,684.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,941 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.9% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,690.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,231,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,509,083,000 after acquiring an additional 24,766,730 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 19,286,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,092,000 after acquiring an additional 18,321,700 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,462.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,694,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,124,000 after acquiring an additional 17,964,785 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,884.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,922,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,333,000 after acquiring an additional 17,019,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,957.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,989,271 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Alphabet to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.32.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $94.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.94. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $143.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

