AM Investment Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

AM Investment Strategies LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 11.9% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $32,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,316 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,246,000 after acquiring an additional 11,168 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 40,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $5,565,000. Capco Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 92,796 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 396,923 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,852,000 after buying an additional 9,708 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $99.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,478,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,641. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

