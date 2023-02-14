Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Raised by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,316 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,168 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.9% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Mizuho lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.0 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $99.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $164,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $164,604.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,641 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.