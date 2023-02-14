Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lowered by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $99.54 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $170.83. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of -371.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 15,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $1,432,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,641. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.