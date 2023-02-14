Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Position Increased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,878 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 3.8% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 101,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Ambev by 0.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,270,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ambev by 10.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Ambev by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABEV. TheStreet raised Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group upgraded Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. Ambev S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $3.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average of $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.1457 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

