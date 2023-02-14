Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of AON by 8,264.4% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,765,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,961,000 after buying an additional 3,719,990 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AON by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,515,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,439,000 after purchasing an additional 51,597 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,734,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,744,000 after purchasing an additional 260,537 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,156,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,950,000 after purchasing an additional 126,678 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,171,000 after acquiring an additional 130,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON opened at $321.43 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $310.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.20.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a return on equity of 1,065.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.48%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AON. MKM Partners raised their price objective on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.80.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

