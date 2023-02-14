Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 25,354 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,535 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,354 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.7% of Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $69,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.49.

Insider Transactions at Apple

Apple Price Performance

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $153.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.90. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.