Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,321 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,347 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,575,000 after purchasing an additional 28,274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,483 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,434 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,242,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 326,405 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,712,000 after purchasing an additional 10,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,859,000 after purchasing an additional 21,869 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $139.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.49. Arch Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $110.97 and a one year high of $183.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.05.

Insider Activity at Arch Resources

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 270 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $38,091.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,192.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $28,074.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.00% of the company's stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Arch Resources from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Arch Resources from $221.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

