Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,321 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,347 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,575,000 after purchasing an additional 28,274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,483 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,434 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,242,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 326,405 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,712,000 after purchasing an additional 10,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,859,000 after purchasing an additional 21,869 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $139.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.49. Arch Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $110.97 and a one year high of $183.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.05.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Arch Resources from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Arch Resources from $221.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.
Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.
