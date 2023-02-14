Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 27,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 47.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 156,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $13,500,835.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,320.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 156,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $13,500,835.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,320.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,152,666.11. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 712,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,712,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,660,902 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,824 and have sold 451,973 shares valued at $37,186,292. Insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ares Management Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARES. UBS Group upped their target price on Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Ares Management from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.38.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $84.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.95, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.31. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $87.50.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $937.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 287.06%.

Ares Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Read More

