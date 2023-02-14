ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Price Target Increased to C$63.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ATSAF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ATS from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on ATS from C$60.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on ATS from C$53.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ATS from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

ATS Stock Performance

ATSAF stock opened at $39.94 on Monday. ATS has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $41.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day moving average of $33.28.

ATS Company Profile

ATS Corp. engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

