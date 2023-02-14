Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 228.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Baidu were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 92.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Baidu by 123.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the second quarter worth $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at $53,000. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BIDU. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Baidu from $270.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.83.

BIDU opened at $146.86 on Tuesday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $171.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of 90.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.67.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

