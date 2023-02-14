Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Banner were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Banner by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Banner by 831.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Banner by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Banner by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BANR stock opened at $63.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Banner Co. has a 1 year low of $52.35 and a 1 year high of $75.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Banner to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

