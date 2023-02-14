Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,269 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAH. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at about $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.8 %

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Shares of BAH opened at $95.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $112.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.39%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

