BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) by 4,386.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BPT. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 536,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 268,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 268,450 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 29,308 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 2,448.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 22,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Get BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust alerts:

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

BPT stock opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $26.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.51.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $0.297 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th.

(Get Rating)

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust engages in owning and administering the royalty interest. The company was founded on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.