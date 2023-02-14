Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Stock Position Lifted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brady by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Brady by 34.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,963,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,342 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Brady by 8.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,009,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,934,000 after acquiring an additional 148,426 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Brady by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,289,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,894,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Brady by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,928,000 after acquiring an additional 24,934 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady Stock Performance

BRC stock opened at $52.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.80. Brady Co. has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $55.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.10.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $322.57 million during the quarter. Brady had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 18.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Brady’s payout ratio is 30.36%.

Brady Profile

(Get Rating)

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.