BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC lowered BRF from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded BRF from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded BRF from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup downgraded BRF from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BRF from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.45.

BRF Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRFS opened at $1.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.25. BRF has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRF

BRF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BRF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,333,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,895,000 after buying an additional 72,611 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of BRF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 8,192,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,944,000 after buying an additional 1,423,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BRF by 2,443.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,670,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after buying an additional 5,447,910 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BRF by 132.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in BRF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,084,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

