Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,646 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $16,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,712,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,146,000 after purchasing an additional 491,363 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,408,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,339,000 after purchasing an additional 498,591 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 18,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 568,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of BURL stock opened at $227.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.12. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $106.47 and a one year high of $239.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 37.58% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total value of $570,652.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,168.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Burlington Stores to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.11.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Featured Stories

