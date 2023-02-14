Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,322 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cable One were worth $16,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its position in Cable One by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Cable One by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cable One by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $789.84 on Tuesday. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.57 and a 1 year high of $1,576.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $750.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $890.41.

Cable One Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cable One from $1,200.00 to $850.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,420.00.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

